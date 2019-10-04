Forecast: Good riddance to upper 90s as autumn weather finally arrives to stay

Fall air arrives
By Andrew Freiden | October 4, 2019 at 4:14 AM EDT - Updated October 4 at 5:32 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall air arrives Friday into the weekend and next week!

**Increased Fire Risk Friday due to increasing very dry winds from the north

FRIDAY: Early morning fog, then Mostly Sunny,, breezy and not as hot with lower humidity! North wind 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. Highs in the low 80s

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers in the evening possible. Rain chance is NOT looking good. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.

