Forecast: Good riddance to upper 90s as autumn weather finally arrives to stay

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall air arrives Friday into the weekend and next week!
**Increased Fire Risk Friday due to increasing very dry winds from the north
FRIDAY: Early morning fog, then Mostly Sunny,, breezy and not as hot with lower humidity! North wind 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. Highs in the low 80s
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers in the evening possible. Rain chance is NOT looking good. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.
