Flying Squirrels nominated for Minor League Baseball’s top honor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels have been nominated for Minor League Baseball’s top honor.
The organization has been selected as the Eastern League’s nominee for the John H. Johnson President’s Award. The award is typically given “to honor the complete baseball franchise – based on franchise stability, contributions to the league, contributions to baseball in the community and promotion of the baseball industry.”
“We are honored to be the Eastern League nominee for this prestigious award and we love representing the Richmond region in everything that we do, 12 months a year,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “It has been a wonderful love affair with RVA for ten years and we look forward to the future.”
The winner of the award will be announced at the Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego in December.
