Disabled animals calendar to feature dogs from Virginia

Disabled animals calendar to feature dogs from Virginia
Champ, right, is from Elkwood, Va., and will be featured in a calendar for disabled animals. His pal Roo, left, was found in Richmond. (Source: Walkin' Pets)
By Brian Tynes | October 4, 2019 at 4:21 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 4:21 PM

(WWBT) - Two dogs from Virginia will be featured in a calendar for disabled dogs.

The 2020 Walkin’ Pets calendar will include two of the commonwealth’s cutest residents - Harley Quinn, of Greenbackville, and Champ, of Elkwood.

Harley Quinn is a boxer who was fitted with a wheelchair after being diagnosed with a spinal cord tumor when she was 3 years old. She was only given a few months to live after the diagnosis and died earlier this year.

Champ is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who survived distemper and moved to Virginia after being abandoned in a ditch in Texas.

He also has a connection to Richmond. A few weeks ago, Richmond Animal Care and Control said a paralyzed puppy they named Roo was picked up in the city. The woman who owns Champ drove down to Richmond and adopted Roo.

Remember that adorable little paralyzed puppy with the giant ears we asked for your good thoughts about last week? Welp....

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Thursday, September 19, 2019

The dogs were chosen as part of a contest that saw several disabled animals, including cats, goats and a chicken all vying for the honor.

All proceeds from the calendar will be donated to the Handicapped Pets Foundation to provide wheelchairs for disabled and injured animals. The calendar costs $12.95 and can be ordered by calling 1-888-253-0777.

Harley Quinn, right, is from Greenbackville, Va., and will be featured in a calendar for disabled animals.
Harley Quinn, right, is from Greenbackville, Va., and will be featured in a calendar for disabled animals. (Source: Walkin' Pets)
Champ, right, is from Elkwood, Va., and will be featured in a calendar for disabled animals. His pal Roo, left, was found in Richmond.
Champ, right, is from Elkwood, Va., and will be featured in a calendar for disabled animals. His pal Roo, left, was found in Richmond. (Source: Walkin' Pets)

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.