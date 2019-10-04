Best items to buy at Walmart

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the worlds largest retailer and it has a loyal group of shoppers.
Bankrate.com crafted a list of the five things you should only buy at Walmart to get the best deal.
Number 1: Refurbished electronics
We’re talking wearables, laptops, smartphones, TVs and tablets - got to Walmart.com and type in “refurbished.” Walmart assures each product has been tested and inspected and each item comes with a 90-day warranty.
Number 2: Generic medications
Walmart’s pharmacy has $4 generic prescription medications for a host of ailments. Customers can pick up a 30-day supply for $4 or a 90-day supply for $10.
Number 3: Wedding stationery
It might not be your go-to destination when planning for your big day, but budget savvy brides should take a peek.
Number 4: Photo prints
Photo prints start at $0.09.
Number 5: School wear
And finally, Walmart is the destination for inexpensive school uniforms and backpacks. Its least expensive backpack retails for just $6.99.
