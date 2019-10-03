55-year-old man shot on Hull Street

October 2, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 55-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Hull Street in Richmond.

Richmond police responded to the shooting at 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hull Street and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

