VIDEO: Tools stolen out of work truck in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for the suspects behind a vehicle larceny.
The larceny was caught on camera in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Chester.
The video shows suspects in a dark-colored van sitting and watching before entering the victim’s van.
Police say work vehicles are being targeted for tools stored inside.
Citizens are reminded to lock vehicles and be aware of all surroundings.
Anyone with information on the crime should contact the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.