VIDEO: Tools stolen out of work truck in Chesterfield
The work van larceny was caught on camera. (Source: Chesterfield County Police Department)
By Tamia Mallory | October 3, 2019 at 11:11 AM EDT - Updated October 3 at 11:11 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for the suspects behind a vehicle larceny.

The larceny was caught on camera in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Chester.

The video shows suspects in a dark-colored van sitting and watching before entering the victim’s van.

Larceny from Work Vehicles

Watch the highlighted section of this video. Prior to the start of this, the suspects in the dark colored van sat and watched for a while before entering the victim's van. Work vehicles are being targeted for tools stored inside. Please remember to lock vehicles at all times and be aware of your surroundings. This occurred at the Home Depot in Chester. Any information on this crime should be reported to Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.p3tips.com/699.

Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Thursday, October 3, 2019

Police say work vehicles are being targeted for tools stored inside.

Citizens are reminded to lock vehicles and be aware of all surroundings.

Anyone with information on the crime should contact the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

