VIDEO: Tools stolen out of work truck in Chesterfield

Watch the highlighted section of this video. Prior to the start of this, the suspects in the dark colored van sat and watched for a while before entering the victim's van. Work vehicles are being targeted for tools stored inside. Please remember to lock vehicles at all times and be aware of your surroundings. This occurred at the Home Depot in Chester. Any information on this crime should be reported to Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.p3tips.com/699.