VCU police investigating reported sexual assault

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU police are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred early Thursday morning.
Police received report of a sexual assault on Thursday morning at 1:48 a.m.
The survivor told police they fell asleep on a bench in the 400 block of North 12th Street and awoke while being sexually assaulted by an unknown man.
Police say the suspect fled the area on foot. He is described as a black man, in his 40s, 6-foot-1, 260 pounds, wearing a light blue T-shirt and blue jeans.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.