Third man arrested in 2015 murder-for-hire at 3 Amigos Auto Sales

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A third man has been arrested in a 2015 murder-for-hire plot that left one man dead at an auto sales business.
Chaudhary Arshad Mahmood, 60, was arrested on Sept. 30 at Dulles International Airport.
Police had been actively seeking the Pakistani national since 2015 in connection to the killing of Adel Elmadany at Three Amigos Auto Sales. He had been severely beaten and died from ligature strangulation.
Two other men involved in the killing have already been sentenced.
Melvin Leonel Sandoval Vasquez, 24, and Narciso De Jesus Lemus Mendoza, 25, were each sentenced to 50 years in prison with 12 years suspended for first degree murder in 2016. They were also sentenced to 20 years with 20 suspended for conspiracy to commit capital murder.
Vasquez and Mendoza took a plea deal that requires them to testify against Arshad Mahmood.
Police say Vasquez and Mendoza were hired by Mahmood to kill Elmadany after Elmadany provided shelter for Mahmood's wife during their divorce.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney said in court that Elmadany essentially died for being a good man.
