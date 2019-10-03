Stafford man charged for having flashing red, blue lights on windshield

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Stafford man was charged with impersonating law enforcement after a vehicle with flashing red and blue lights was reported.
A deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Stafford Hospital Center and found an unoccupied vehicle with light bars on the windshield.
A 911 caller said the vehicle was traveling on Jefferson Davis Highway with the lights flashing.
Surveillance video showed the vehicle arriving at the hospital with the lights flashing. The driver entered the hospital and was located by a deputy and a hospital security personnel.
Carlos Omar Romero Castro, 22, of Stafford, is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and unauthorized emergency lights. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
