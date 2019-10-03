Second arrest made in shootout that left 18-year-old dead, another man injured

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police arrested a second man in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Spotsylvania County. Another man was also seriously injured in the shooting.
William G. McDowney, 39, from King George, was arrested and faces numerous charges in the murder of James Wallin on Aug. 12. Charges include:
- Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon
- Grand larceny of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm after being involuntarily admitted
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 9900 block of Matti Hill Court after two people got out of a silver sedan and exchanged gunfire with James Michael Wallin, 18, of Spotsylvania.
When deputies arrived, Wallin was pronounced dead at the scene.
A few minutes later, deputies received a call from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center that a man had arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was later taken to another hospital in critical condition.
McDowney was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond.
In August, Augustus A. Rhodes, 32, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the murder.
He was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail and is being held with no bond.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.