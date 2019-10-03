Road closed following shooting in Richmond’s Northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A road closure is in place in Richmond’s Northside following a shooting.
Police were called to the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue for the report of a person shot just before 1 p.m.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, police say. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers have currently closed 2nd Avenue to accommodate the investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
