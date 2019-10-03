Road closed following shooting in Richmond’s Northside

A road closure is in place in Richmond’s Northside following a shooting. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 3, 2019 at 1:27 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 1:27 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A road closure is in place in Richmond’s Northside following a shooting.

Police were called to the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue for the report of a person shot just before 1 p.m.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, police say. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers have currently closed 2nd Avenue to accommodate the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

