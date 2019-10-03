Richmond woman given nearly 13 years for assisting in robbery spree at store where she worked

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman who operated a daycare center out of her home has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for helping with a Richmond crime spree.
Court documents say Christina Pilgrim, 37, engaged in a romantic relationship with Ali Cousins Jr in 2017 despite being married to someone else and suggested he rob the Dollar Tree on Patterson Avenue in Henrico where she worked when he began to suffer financial difficulties.
Prosecutors say Pilgrim met Cousins by he brought his son to her daycare and that she gave him information about the store and provided him with her husband’s firearm to use during the robbery. Cousins robbed the store five times between March and September 2018.
Pilgrim also drove Cousins to Wells Fargo so he could rob the Dollar Tree store manager while he made a nightly deposit at the bank, according to court documents. Prosecutors say she dropped him Cousins off at the bank, called him to let him know when the manager was on his way and picked him up after the robbery.
In the final robbery, Cousins and an accomplice - Bryant Williams - robbed the same Dollar Tree store while Pilgrim was working. They entered the store and hid in the bathroom. Pilgrim texted the two men to let them know others in the store were suspicious of them. They then robbed the store and left. Cousins was arrested that night and Williams was arrested a few months later.
Cousins pleaded guilty to five robberies. Williams and Anthony Simmons, an accomplice in the first robbery, pleaded guilty to their roles.
Pilgrim was sentenced on charges of aiding and abetting multiple robberies and aiding and abetting the brandishing of a firearm in one of the robberies.
