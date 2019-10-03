RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The legend of the Richmond Vampire starts more than 90 years ago when the Church Hill Tunnel collapsed on Oct. 2, 1925.
For those who know the story, at least four people were killed after the tunnel collapsed trapping and killing railroad workers inside. The steam engine and at least two of those killed still remain inside the now sealed off tunnel.
This is where the Richmond Vampire made his first and last appearance. After the tunnel collapsed a bloody creature with jagged teeth and skin hanging from his body emerged. Some say this creature was the Richmond Vampire and he was feasting on the bodies from the deadly accident.
Some say the bloody creature made a run for it towards the James River and after being chased disappeared into the mausoleum of W. W. Pool in Hollywood Cemetery. The Mausoleum sits in Hollywood Cemetery with the date 1913. Some believe not showing a birth and death date represent his immortality and others say that was the date of his wife’s death.
Other accounts say the person who emerged from the tunnel was Benjamin Mosby, a 28-year old fireman who was shoveling coal the devastating day the tunnel collapsed. Mosby survived the tunnel collapse but was badly burned and had several broken teeth. The story goes that he was in shock and made a run for the river before eventually being taken to Grace Street Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Mosby is also buried in Hollywood Cemetery. Coincidence?
Whether the Richmond Vampire story is true or just an embellished scary story stemming from a few details surrounding this day, there are certain facts that remain…
The tunnel did collapse, one person survived the initial collapse and a handful of unidentified workers lost their lives.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.