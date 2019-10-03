Richmond man hit by tractor-trailer, seriously injured in NC

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WWBT) - A Richmond man sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning, WAVY reports.
Police and fire crews responded to the 1600 block of South Croatan Highway (U.S. 158) in Kill Devil Hills just after 1:15 a.m.
An investigation revealed a 39-year-old Richmond man was struck by a 2017 Mack 600 tractor-trailer that was heading north on the highway.
The man was taken to a Norfolk hospital via Medflight with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the man was crossing the street about 60 feet north of a crosswalk at Ocean Acres Drive when he was hit.
The tractor-trailer was traveling at or near the speed limit of 45 mph, according to evidence and witness statements. Police said the trailer driver also had a green light.
According to police, the driver of the trailer tried to avoid the man prior to striking him.
The area was closed for two hours while officials investigated the incident.
The tractor-trailer driver was not charged.
