Richmond elementary school evacuated after ‘unusual’ odor detected

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond elementary school has been given the “all-clear” following a potential gas leak.
School officials say an unusual smell was detected at Bellevue Elementary School on Thursday morning.
Students and staff were transported to Clark Springs Elementary School as a precautionary measure.
Richmond Fire Department did not detect a gas leak and Bellevue was given an “all-clear.”
10 staff members were evaluated by emergency crews on the scene. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Students will stay at Clark Springs for the remainder of the day.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.