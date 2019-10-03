Parents charged with child neglect after home found in poor condition

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Two parents are charged with three counts of child neglect after police found their home in deplorable conditions.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Branders Bridge Road for a fight around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.
When they went inside the house, the condition was “some of the worse officers, even veteran officers, have seen.”
Anthony and Emily Hampton were both taken - and since released - from Riverside Regional Jail. They are both charged with three counts of felony child neglect.
Their three children were claimed by Child Protective Services.
Animal Control also removed three dogs and three cats from the home.
