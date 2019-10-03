News to know for Oct. 3: Another day of record heat; VCU sexual assault; 2 homes damaged in overnight fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another hot day is in store, but relief is on the way!
Thursday is another First Alert Weather Day, where a record of 94° could possibly be broken.
Cooler and crisp fall weather will finally arrive Friday into the weekend.
No one was injured in an overnight fire that damaged two homes in Richmond.
Fire crews were called to the home on 2nd Street around 2:15 a.m.
The home was vacant, but the flames spread to the house next door. A family of four lived in that house, but they were not hurt or displaced.
VCU police are investigating a reported sexual assault.
The survivor told police they fell asleep on a bench in the 400 block of North 12th Street and awoke while being sexually assaulted by an unknown man.
Police say the suspect fled the area on foot. The incident remains under investigation.
Ex-police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean.
Guyger, a white woman, fatally shot Jean, a black man, in his apartment in 2018.
Guyger said she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own.
Officials with Richmond Public Schools will hold a meeting to discuss rezoning plans Thursday evening.
The school district wants to better schools by rezoning students, with new boundaries expected for the 2020-2021 school year.
The meeting will be held at John Marshall High School from 6-8 p.m.
A 55-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Hull Street in Richmond.
Police responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Hull Street at about 9:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Final thought
“When the weather is hot, keep a cool mind. When the weather is cold, keep a warm heart.” - Ajahn Brahm
