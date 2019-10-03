News to know for Oct. 3: Another day of record heat; VCU sexual assault; 2 homes damaged in overnight fire

By Tamia Mallory | October 3, 2019 at 7:07 AM EDT - Updated October 3 at 7:25 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another hot day is in store, but relief is on the way!

Another day of record heat

Thursday is another First Alert Weather Day, where a record of 94° could possibly be broken.

Cooler and crisp fall weather will finally arrive Friday into the weekend.

2 homes damaged in overnight fire

No one was injured in an overnight fire that damaged two homes in Richmond.

Fire crews were called to the home on 2nd Street around 2:15 a.m.

The home was vacant, but the flames spread to the house next door. A family of four lived in that house, but they were not hurt or displaced.

VCU sexual assault

VCU police are investigating a reported sexual assault.

The survivor told police they fell asleep on a bench in the 400 block of North 12th Street and awoke while being sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Police say the suspect fled the area on foot. The incident remains under investigation.

Former Dallas cop sentenced to 10 years

Ex-police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean.

Guyger, a white woman, fatally shot Jean, a black man, in his apartment in 2018.

Guyger said she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own.

RPS rezoning plans

Officials with Richmond Public Schools will hold a meeting to discuss rezoning plans Thursday evening.

The school district wants to better schools by rezoning students, with new boundaries expected for the 2020-2021 school year.

The meeting will be held at John Marshall High School from 6-8 p.m.

Hull Street shooting

A 55-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Hull Street in Richmond.

Police responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Hull Street at about 9:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Final thought

“When the weather is hot, keep a cool mind. When the weather is cold, keep a warm heart.” - Ajahn Brahm

