'I’m going to frame this one’: Pizza joint drops to zero violations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico pizza place has turned itself around and gave NBC12 a tour of their updated space.
Back in July, we took you to Rudino’s Pizza & Grinders on John Rolfe Parkway in Henrico.
“Since 2005 it’s open, we owned it since April 1, 2019, this year," said Roop Bassan, co-owner.
When we last checked in, the restaurant had two priority violations, including some foods found with dates older than seven days, four priority foundation violations, and eight core violations, including pizza oven rollers and edges having a build up of food debris.
“I wouldn’t say challenges, I would say learnings, actually, because I was completely new to the restaurant business,” said Bassan.
The restaurant has worked for the past few months to pull everything together.
“We started working on the food safety, we made sure everything is in temperature, we started working on the building, we re-did the building also," said Bassan.
In their inspection last week, the restaurant dropped to zero violations!
“I told you, I’m going to frame this one because I am so happy to see good job, and it has improved," said Bassan.
To get that perfect inspection, it took many long hours. Along with a new look and safer food practices, came some new flavors too. They’ve added Indian-inspired pizzas to their menu.
And now this restaurant is ready to keep serving.
