Forecast: Record heat possible again, relief just one day away.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Record high temperatures possible again Thursday, then cooler and crisp fall air arrives Friday into the weekend.
WEDNESDAY EVENING: Mostly clear and warm. Overnight lows in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Record of 94° could possibly be broken. Highs in the mid 90s. The exception will be on the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula and counties east of I-95 where an onshore breeze brings clouds and cooler temperatures in the 80′s. It’s going to be a close call depending on where the front sets up. Richmond might even get dropped into the 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and turning cooler with lower humidity! North wind 10-20mph with gusts to 25mph. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers in the evening possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s.
