Forecast: Record heat possible again, relief just one day away.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Record of 94° could possibly be broken. Highs in the mid 90s. The exception will be on the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula and counties east of I-95 where an onshore breeze brings clouds and cooler temperatures in the 80′s. It’s going to be a close call depending on where the front sets up. Richmond might even get dropped into the 80s.