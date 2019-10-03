Fall seasonal allergies in full swing despite record heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s a lot of talk about spring allergies, but the fall can also be a miserable time.
Ragweed has many people coughing, sneezing and congested. And the drought certainly isn’t helping matters.
“We see a big uptick in it; we probably start seeing it in late August and then it starts really rising in [the] September/October time period, when ragweed gets really high," said Dr. Melissa Aquilo, Medical Director, Patient First.
Following the second warmest September on record and two record-breaking October days, it’s worth asking “did these above normal temperatures have any effect on allergies?” No, but the drought we’re experiencing does matter when it comes to pollen.
“It’s a matter of how much is in the air, so it’s not the heat that’s putting it up there, it’s probably the lack of it washing away and the wind that is putting it up there," said Dr. Aquilo.
If you haven’t started taking your medication, remember, it takes two weeks for it to kick in, so make sure to start before your symptoms do. If your allergy medications don’t seem to be working, then see your doctor. In the meantime, Dr. Aquilo has a couple recommendations.
“Try to avoid being outdoors. If you have to be outdoors, to mow the lawn or something, wear a mask so you’re not breathing in the ragweed and pollen," said Dr. Aquilo.
As for when seasonal allergies will be over, you have to wait for the first full frost, not a frost that will go away for a few weeks and then come back. So it might be awhile.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.