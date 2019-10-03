Chesterfield to consider instituting school holiday for primary elections

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County School Board will vote on whether to make March 3 a student holiday due to presidential primary elections being held in Virginia.
The board is expected to take up the vote Monday, according to a letter sent to parents.
Virginia will be one a dozen states holding primary elections for the 2020 presidential election on March 3, on what is known as “Super Tuesday.”
The letter said 47 Chesterfield schools serve as voting precincts and two schools serve two precincts, which accounts for 60 percent of Chesterfield’s poll locations. The schools district said it is anticipating the possibility of primary elections by both major political parties, and the voting process could cause a disruption to the school day.
Last year, Henrico County instituted a school holiday for the state primary elections in June.
The school district is recommending making March 3 a student holiday. Instead, it would serve as a teacher work day for half of the day and the other half for professional development. The change would also make March 13 and March 20 full days for students rather than the current three-hour early release for a teacher work day and professional development.
