Burn bans in effect due to drought

(WWBT) - All open burning has been prohibited in Chesterfield County and Hanover County due to dry conditions.
Both counties said drought conditions have been observed in forests, brush and fields in the county, creating an “extraordinary” fire hazard.
The Hanover Fire Department has responded to several brush fires recently and the county administrator issued the ban. The fire marshal issued the Chesterfield ban due to similarly dry conditions.
The ban makes it illegal to burn brush, grass, leaves, trash, debris or any other flammable material. The ban will be in effect until it is lifted due to a change in conditions.
Recreational fires have not been banned in Chesterfield, but are strongly discouraged.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.