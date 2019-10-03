Blue Bell’s ‘Spiced Pumpkin Pecan’ ice cream flavor returns

View this post on Instagram

Time to spice it up! Spiced Pumpkin Pecan is a delightful spiced pumpkin ice cream combined with tasty sugar-coated pecans and a rich cinnamon-honey-praline sauce. The flavor returns to stores this week. Available in the half gallon size for a limited time. #bluebellicecream #bluebell #icecream #pumpkin #pecan #fall #autumn