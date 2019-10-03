Blue Bell’s ‘Spiced Pumpkin Pecan’ ice cream flavor returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s officially fall and that means pumpkin spiced everything!
Pumpkin spiced lattes, cookies, pie…the list goes on! If you’re a fan of the pumpkin takeover, you may want to add Blue Bell’s “Spiced Pumpkin Pecan” ice cream to your list of favorites.
According to Bluebell’s website, the flavor also packs in a decadent cinnamon honey praline sauce.
Blue Bell hasn’t said how long you can expect to see the new flavored ice cream in the freezer aisle but hurry up and try it out while supplies last.
If you’re not into the whole pumpkin craze, try Blue Bell’s Salted Caramel Cookie ice cream. It’s one of their latest flavors: creamy caramel ice cream loaded with vanilla creme filled cookies and a salted caramel swirl.
Contact your local grocer to make sure the flavor is in stock.
For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.
