2 arrested in connection to vehicle theft in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Two men face numerous charges in connection with at least one vehicle theft in Spotsylvania.
Deputies were called to the area of Alliance Way around 5 a.m. Wednesday after a group of people was spotted looking into several vehicles. When they arrived, Justin Poe, 23, of Spotsylvania and Isaiah Grubb, 18, of Spotsylvania, along with two juveniles, were trying to leave the area.
During a search of their vehicle, deputies found numerous cell phones, jewelry, shoes, marijuana, tobacco, alcohol, an iPad and cash.
Officials were able to locate at least one victim, who identified several of the items as being stolen from his car.
Poe and Grubb were taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail on several charges, including:
- 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- possession of marijuana
- underage possession of alcohol
- a summons for underage possession of tobacco products
Deputies also learned that one of the juveniles are listed as a runaway. Both were turned over to their parents, pending future charges.
