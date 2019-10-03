12 About Town’s Top 12 | Brunch

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond brunch is the most import meal of the day on the weekends!
While most restaurants stick to brunch on Sundays, some places roll out amazing brunch menus Saturday and Sunday and a few places all week long.
Everyone has their favorite brunch spot but we were sure to include a wide range of our favorites.
Check out 12 About Town’s Top 12 places for Richmond brunch:
Feel free to vote for your favorite brunch restaurant!Please note: this is not a contest, no winners…just a fun way to highlight the growing food scene in RVA.
LUNCH.breakfast served everyday til 3pmSunday – Thursday | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.Friday – Saturday | 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.
SUPPER!brunch Saturday + Sundays | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Weekend brunchSaturday & Sunday | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Weekend brunchSaturday & Sunday | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Breakfast anytime menu Sunday – Thursday | 8 a.m. – MidnightFriday & Saturday | 8 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Weekend brunchSaturday & Sunday | 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Sunday brunchSunday | 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Weekend brunchSaturday & Sunday | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Daily brunchOpen daily | 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Weekend brunchSaturday & Sunday | 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Weekend brunchCarytown | Sunday | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.Short Pump | Saturday & Sunday | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Daily brunchSunday – Monday | 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.Tuesday – Saturday | 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Daily brunch (Willow Lawn)Monday – Thursday | 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.Friday & Saturday | 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.Sunday | 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Daily brunch (Short Pump)Sunday – Thursday | 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.Friday & Saturday | 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Weekend brunchThe Fan | Saturday & Sunday | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.Ashland | Saturday & Sunday | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.