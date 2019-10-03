12 About Town’s Top 12 | Brunch

Richmond brunch is the most import meal of the day on the weekends! (Source: Pixabay)
By Danasia Pascal | October 3, 2019 at 4:39 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 4:39 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond brunch is the most import meal of the day on the weekends!

While most restaurants stick to brunch on Sundays, some places roll out amazing brunch menus Saturday and Sunday and a few places all week long.

Everyone has their favorite brunch spot but we were sure to include a wide range of our favorites.

Check out 12 About Town’s Top 12 places for Richmond brunch:

Feel free to vote for your favorite brunch restaurant!Please note: this is not a contest, no winners…just a fun way to highlight the growing food scene in RVA.

Lunch | Supper

1213 – 1215 Summit Ave.

LUNCH.breakfast served everyday til 3pmSunday – Thursday | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.Friday – Saturday | 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

SUPPER!brunch Saturday + Sundays | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Millie's Diner

2603 E. Main St.

Weekend brunchSaturday & Sunday | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Joe's Inn

205 N. Sheilds Ave.

Weekend brunchSaturday & Sunday | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Breakfast anytime menu Sunday – Thursday | 8 a.m. – MidnightFriday & Saturday | 8 a.m. – 2 a.m.

The Sidewalk Cafe

2101 W Main St.

Weekend brunchSaturday & Sunday | 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Heritage Restaurant

1627 W. Main St.

Sunday brunchSunday | 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

LuLu's

21 N 17th St.

Weekend brunchSaturday & Sunday | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

First Watch

1403 W. Huguenot Rd., Suite A11721 W. Broad St.

Daily brunchOpen daily | 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Maple & Pine Restaurant

201 W. Broad St.

Weekend brunchSaturday & Sunday | 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Daily

2934 W. Cary St12201 W. Broad St

Weekend brunchCarytown | Sunday | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.Short Pump | Saturday & Sunday | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Brunch

2600 W. Main St.

Daily brunchSunday – Monday | 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.Tuesday – Saturday | 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Metro Diner

5625 W. Broad St.11525 W. Broad St.

Daily brunch (Willow Lawn)Monday – Thursday | 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.Friday & Saturday | 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.Sunday | 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Daily brunch (Short Pump)Sunday – Thursday | 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.Friday & Saturday | 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Kreggers

2614 W. Cary St.9523 Kings Charter Dr.

Weekend brunchThe Fan | Saturday & Sunday | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.Ashland | Saturday & Sunday | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

