Top area talent takes center stage in Game of the Week

Irby is correct, as both teams boast plenty of talent beyond their headliners. Hopewell is 4-0, has put up at least 35 points in each of its games, and has not won by any less than three touchdowns so far this season. Robert Briggs forms a formidable threat with Henderson in the Blue Devils’ offensive and defensive backfields. As for Thomas Dale, the Knights come into this game with a 3-1 record. Jasiah Williams and DeAngelo Gray are among the players who have stepped up to fill Tyree’s shoes. Both squads also boast strength on the line.