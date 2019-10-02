Residents inside home hit by nearly a dozen bullets

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George Police Department is looking for the person who shot into a home on Tuesday night.
Police say “approximately 11 cartridge cases from the scene” in the 12000 block of Johnson Road just before 11 p.m.
“Bullets struck the home while the residents were inside,” the police department said in a news release on Wednesday. “No one was injured in this incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
