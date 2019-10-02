Randolph-Macon College to ban smoking, vaping

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Randolph-Macon College will soon have a smoke and vape-free campus.
Effective Nov. 1, smoking and vaping in any form will be prohibited in college-owned or managed facilities and property.
Those 21 years of age and older may use nicotine or vaping products on public property, such as town streets or sidewalks, immediately adjacent to any town street.
College officials urge smokers to keep Ashland clean by properly disposing of smoking materials
Information on smoking cessation programs can be found online.
