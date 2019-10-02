Richmond residents growing impatient over dead tree that poses a safety hazard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Neighbors in Richmond’s Near West End are concerned about large limbs falling from a dead tree on West Grace Street.
Residents say they’ve contacted city officials for two years, but the tree is still there and poses a safety hazard. Neighbors say at least six heavy limbs have fallen over the last few years.
“It’s either going to hit cars or it’s going to hit one of these houses. Or, it’s going to hit somebody,” Dan Gilreath said.
The tree stands in front of Gilreath’s home and he said he makes sure his kids don’t walk under it.
“Property can be replaced. Lives cannot,” he said.
David Robinson said a heavy limb from the notorious tree fell on his van months ago, causing a dent.
"The estimate came out to be $1,600,” Robinson said. “I’d hate to have (the tree) fall down. There are a lot of people who walk up and down here.”
Robinson said his insurance has gone up $80 a year since he filed a claim for the incident. Gilreath called the mayor’s office.
Ultimately a city official told him in July the tree was slated to be removed.
“(The official) said that he expected the work to be completed in the next month or so," Gilreath said. "That was July 31. So, now we’re into October and nothing,” he said.
A representative from the Richmond Department of Public Works said the service request was entered in July and the tree is scheduled to be removed later this month, close to 90 days after notification.
“It’s been reported for two years,” Gilreath said.
The public works representative said the city prioritizes tree removal based on the severity of the situation, compared to all the other service requests currently pending.
