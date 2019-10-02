Police search for Forest Hill vehicle theft suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for the suspect behind a vehicle theft that occurred Tuesday morning.
Police say the male suspect entered an unlocked vehicle parked at a business in the 5300 block of Forest Hill Avenue on Tuesday at about 4:45 a.m.
Detectives determined a key fob was left inside the center console of the vehicle, which has a “push to start” button.
GPS tracking devices located the vehicle in the 3600 block of Broad Rock Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m. Police then helped the owner retrieve their vehicle.
Detectives remind the public of RPD’s “Lock It or Lose It” campaign. Citizens are urged to take small precaution to prevent vehicle theft:
- Lock car doors. Regardless of where it is parked, lock up and keep valuables out of sight.
- Never leave keys inside the car. It makes the vehicle an easy target.
- Don’t leave a running vehicle unattended, even for a few minutes.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at 804-646-3912 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
