News to know for Oct. 2: 3 firefighters hurt, dog missing after house fire; Record-high temperatures; Stop Gun Violence town hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although October has arrived, it’s not time to put out those sweaters just yet! Record-setting heat is expected.
Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days for excessive heat.
Today’s forecast is sunny and hot, with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Three firefighters were injured in a Chesterfield house fire that started late Tuesday night.
Crews were called to the 6800 block of Hickory Road at 11:50 p.m. and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the outside and inside of the home.
Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and one was treated for a cut to the head. The cause of fire remains under investigation.
EventMakers-USA has pulled the request for a conditional use permit for a proposed event space.
The venue was to be located at West Creek Parkway, a large economic development property near Route 288.
The proposal was for a nearly 6-acre concert venue that would have hosted 15 concerts per year, on weekends only.
Richmond City leaders declared Oct. 1 the day for commemorating the “African Holocaust."
The commemoration is a day for reflection and healing, in recognition of 400 years since the Trans-Atlantic slave trade, which began in 1619.
The ceremony was held at the 17th Street market square in downtown Richmond.
Richmond Public Schools is hosting a “Stop Gun Violence Town Hall.”
The town hall is set for 6 p..m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on Mosby Street.
RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras and Mayor Levar Stoney are expected to attend.
Petersburg has brought on a new liaison to serve as a link between the police department and school district.
Sgt. Greg Battle is a former homicide detective who is now taking the lead in bringing police and schools together.
Battle says it’s important to find new alternative to expulsion and criminal charges against students when possible.
“Autumn... the year’s last, loveliest smile.” - William Cullen Bryant
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.