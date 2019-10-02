34 new homes built for service members at Fort Lee

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of military families will have a new place to call home through a partnership with Fort Lee and Hunt Companies Inc.
“That may not seem like a big deal, but for us its a big deal," Fort Lee Garrison Commander, Col. Hollie J. Martin, said. “That’s 34 families that can live on the installation and not commute every day."
The $15.7 million home rebuilding project focused on homes in the Jefferson Terrace neighborhood, which was originally built in the 1950s. They were demolished in 2018 so work could begin.
“The great thing about living on an installation for our families is less time being on the road, more time with their families where they can appreciate and enjoy their quality of life," Martin said. "What this project has done here is opened up the opportunity for more families to live on the installation.”
Wednesday, a ribbon cutting was held in front a home that Jose Uribe and his family will move into. The family of three moved to Virginia 60 days ago after being in Italy for several years.
“I guess sacrificing all those years finally paid off, and I’m blessed to be here," Uribe said.
The Uribe family is moving into a brand new 2,600 square-foot home Thursday built by Hunt Military Communities.
“I walked through the house with the family this morning before we started the ceremony and to see the look on Mr. Uribe’s face was priceless,” Jason Frenz, Assistant Vice President for Development at Hunt Companies, said.
Frenz said the rebuild is not the only project they plan to work on at Fort Lee. They are focused now on renovations in other military housing.
“We’re now have another 450 renovations we’re going to do over the next 5 years that will cost about $40 million,” Frenz said.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.