Maymont Nature Center to close for renovations, enhancements

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Robins Nature and Visitor Center at Maymont will temporarily closed for renovations and enhancements.
The Nature Center will be closed between Nov. 1 and early spring 2020.
New additions will include a 34-foot-tall active sculpture for children, educational exhibits, learning technology, exploration and discovery area for preschoolers and a remodeled lobby.
The remodeled Nature Center, themed “Run of the River,” will highlight the ecology of the James River and emphasize the natural history of the area.
The renovation is the capstone project of Maymont’s multi-million dollar Spirit of Generosity capital and endowment campaign.
Nature Center animals will be housed off-exhibit at Maymont during the renovation. The animals will have upgraded habitats with new lighting and heating systems following the renovation.
Maymont guests can access the estate and park through an entry gate on the west side of The Robins Nature & Visitor Center during construction. The Farm and Historical Estate entrances will also be open.
For more information on the renovations and reopening, visit the Maymont website or call 804-358-7166, ext. 310.
