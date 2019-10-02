Man faces multiple sex crime charges involving 14-year-old girl

Ronald Lee Bowers Jr. was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 1. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 2, 2019 at 2:16 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 2:16 PM

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 26-year-old man was arrested this week and faces multiple sex crime charges involving a 14-year-old girl.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says it received a tip in July that Ronald Lee Bowers Jr. was having an inappropriate relationship with the teen.

The case was brought to a grand jury on Sept. 23, and Bowers was arrested on Oct. 1.

Bowers faces charges of three counts of Carnal Knowledge with a child, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of distribution of marijuana.

He’s being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

