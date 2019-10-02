Jamestown offering family-friendly Halloween option

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - “Family Frights at Jamestown Settlement,” returns Friday and Saturday, October 25 & 26.
Festivities include friendly and frightful haunted houses centered around this year’s theme – “Classic Movie Monsters & Famous Fairytale Princesses,” trick-or-treating, ghostly tales and grisly games from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on both dates.
The family friendly Halloween fun begins with mysterious minstrels, also known as the Cigar Box String Band, entertaining visitors at the ghoulish gazebo. Trick-or-treaters can also climb aboard the “Flying Dutchman” – Susan Constant – jump on the “Good Ship Lollipop” – Godspeed – and learn “How to Train Your Dragon” on a vessel fit for vikings – Discovery – raiding the ships for their fill of tasty treasures.
Kids can even listen to scary stories in the re-created church and see a carnival sideshow in the storehouse – complete with a ringmaster trying to tame a tiger and strongman performing unbelievable feats of strength. Enjoy more trick-or-treating and explore “Classic Movie Monsters & Famous Fairytale Princesses” haunted houses to meet Dracula, Frankenstein and the Creature from the Black Lagoon, along with Snow White, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella.
Admission is $7 per child, ages 4-12, and $3 per adult. Children ages 3 and under are free. Each party must include at least one adult over age 18. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at Jamestown Settlement. Tickets also will be available at the door. Annual passes and other discounts do not apply. The rain date is Sunday, October 27. Parking is free.
For more information about “Family Frights” click/tap here or call (757) 253-4838.
