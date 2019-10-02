’I want us to get naked’: Henrico man arrested in child sex sting

VOLUSIA CO., Fl. (WWBT) - A Henrico man was arrested in a child sex sting targeting internet predators in Florida.
Laneil Wilkins, 29, was one of 11 people arrested as part of “Operation Deviant Desire” in Volusia County, Florida.
All 11 men are accused of traveling to meet with a minor for sex.
The five-day sting resulted in the arrests of men ranging in ages from 19-55 years old on various felony charges, including using a computer to lure a child, traveling to seduce/solicit/lure/entice a child, attempted lewd or lascivious battery and using a two-way communications device to commit a felony.
“It makes you want to throw up, to listen to what these guys are requesting a 14-year-old perform on them, and what they want to perform on a 14-year-old,” Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.
Like many other operations, undercover detectives posed as a 14 or 15-year-old before the suspects went to meet with the child in a public location.
Several agencies participated in the task force.
The following lists those arrested and a partial excerpt from their conversations:
- Pengzhou He, 25, Sanford, Chinese national: “but I need You promise you’re 14. You’re not a bad guy.”
- Carlos Charles-Martinez, 55, Daytona Beach: (sexually explicit comments followed by “Oh ok cool” upon learning the child was 14)
- Laneil Wilkins, 29, listed address of Henrico, Va.: “I want us to get naked when I get there”
- Mauricio Luna, 26, Deltona, Mexican national: “Let’s f***” (in possession of personal lubricant at time of arrest)
- David Shook, 33, Altamonte Springs: “Wow didn’t look that young” (in possession of condoms, a handgun and a knife at time of arrest)
- Kareem Farrelly, 33, Deltona: “I figured you was real young” (in possession of condoms at time of arrest)
- Michail Hackett, 20, Sanford, Jamaican national: “Fun to me at this time of the night is sex I’m just being honest” (stated he did not know having sex with a 14-year-old is illegal in the United States; received a speeding ticket from the Sanford Police Department for traveling 69 mph in a 35 mph zone just prior to his arrest in Volusia County)
- Gregory Webley, 37, Fort Pierce: “I can show u so much and show u how a man treats a woman” (in possession of condoms at time of arrest)
- Kumar Speicher, 41, Jacksonville: “You home with your parents?” (in possession of condoms, loose pills, a sex toy, male stamina pills and a bottle with an unknown liquid at time of arrest)
- Nirajkumar Kapadia, 24, Winter Park: “OMG so are you a virgin”
- Samuel Reyes, 19, Eustis: “Well we can do oral sex???”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.