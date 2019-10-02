Free YMCA membership offered to Petersburg residents who participate in challenge

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Petersburg has created its first-ever Petersburg 1,000 Pound Challenge to encourage a healthy lifestyle.
The challenge is open to anyone who lives, works or worships in Petersburg.
The Petersburg 1,000 Pound Challenge will run from Oct. 6 through Nov. 5, and registration is open now until Oct. 6.
The winners of the challenge will be the groups and individual who shed the most pounds.
“We have made great strides toward developing our Petersburg Wellness Initiative including the annual Pink Parties for Breast Cancer Awareness and most recently, the CPR certification courses this summer,” said Darnetta Tyus, Petersburg Deputy City Manager for Community Affairs. “This challenge is a fun competition to get community members and groups involved while also spurring healthy lifestyle habits.”
A free YMCA membership will be offered to those who sign up during the duration of the challenge. The offer does not apply to current members.
“We are excited for this friendly competition to support our community members in implementing positive changes,” said Petersburg Mayor, Sam Parham. “The team spirit surrounding this challenge is encouraging!”
