Flying Squirrels’ ‘Parney’ named Executive of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Flying Squirrels Vice President and COO Todd “Parney” Parnell was named the 2019 Eastern League Executive of the Year on Wednesday.
This is the third time he’s received the award.
“I am deeply honored for this award and what it means for our Flying Squirrels organization,” Parney said in a news release. “Without everyone involved in our organization, none of the countless special things that have happened with our organization in Richmond would have happened. I am grateful to work every day with people who I love and for an ownership group that cares for us in a special way.”
The Flying Squirrels averaged more than 6,200 fans during the 2019 season and more than 400,000 fans for the entire year.
Richmond also hosted the Eastern League All-Star Game in July, drawing more than 9,500 fans.
“Parney and the entire Richmond front office raised the bar with their efforts in putting together the Eastern League All-Star Week,” Eastern League President Joe McEacharn said in a news release. “The four days of events showcased the mutual love affair between the Flying Squirrels organization and their fans while also highlighting everything the greater Richmond community has to offer. During their 10 years of existence, the Flying Squirrels have created a tremendous legacy that is sure to continue for many years to come.”
The 2019 season was the 10th year of the Flying Squirrels franchise.
