Fire damages Chesterfield home, 2 adults escape uninjured

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two adults safely escaped their Chesterfield home after it caught fire late Tuesday night.
Crews were called to the 6800 block of Hickory Road at 11:50 p.m. and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the outside and inside of the home.
It took 40 minutes and nearly 35 firefighters to get the blaze under control. One adult inside the home was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. They are expected to be okay.
The Fire Chief said they were were lucky there was a fire hydrant nearby because the home is in a rural area.
There was no immediate information available on a cause of the fire.
