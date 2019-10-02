Church Hill Tunnel collapsed 94 years ago killing at least 4

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - More than 90 years ago, the Church Hill Tunnel collapsed killing at least four people.
The west entrance of the tunnel is just west of what is now Jefferson Park and it extended 4,000 feet to the intersection of East Franklin and North 31st Street.
The tunnel was completed in 1873, making it one of the longest tunnels in the U.S. at the time.
On Oct. 2, 1925, nearly 200 feet of the tunnel collapsed, trapping and killing railroad workers inside, along with a steam engine.
The tunnel has since been sealed. The steam engine and the bodies of at least two of those killed are still inside.
The entrance to the tunnel can still be seen and a historical marker on North 18th Street commemorates the tunnel’s collapse.
