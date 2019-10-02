Athletic training program targets at-risk youth by developing positive mindset

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several students from the Legacy Academy had their athletic ability put to the test.
Students involved in the school’s Richmond Cycling Corps program participated in a new at-risk youth training program aimed at developing a positive mindset and as well as body conditioning.
“Decision-making is going to be the dictator of how successful you are or are not,” Nathan Daniels, owner of Daniels Sports Performance, said.
In life, you’re bound to make several mistakes, but Daniels believes in giving a second chance.
“When I started going left, they were able to put their arm around me and get me back on the right path,” Daniels said. “We want to be defined by how we come back and not our fall.”
Daniels is a former professional football player who now works to create positive change for the Richmond community.
“I really believe that every youth is one or two caring adults away from being a success story,” Daniels said.
Daniels hosted his new at-risk youth program called “Level Up” training students from the Richmond Cycling Corps, a local outreach program who works with youth.
The workout session consisted of several different combinations that not only challenged the students physically but also mentally.
“Speed, agility, quickness, strength training," Daniels said. “We’re dedicated to developing and helping athletes maximize their athlete ability but more importantly focus on being good human beings.”
It was challenging," senior Jalen Jefferies said. “I feel pain in my legs and my abs.”
Daniels says the workout exposes them to the skill sets necessary to creating long term success using sports and discipline.
“At the end of the day, they all have something in them that wants them to achieve,” Legacy Academy principal, Ryan Hamlet, said.
While all actions have consequences, Daniels wants to show the students that discipline and a positive mindset can help stay the course in life.
“You make a plan and you work hard as you can to achieve that plan," Daniels said.
“Just like I do in sports, do it in school and get after it," Jefferies said. "Just [have to] make sure I work 10 times harder than the person in front of me or the person next to me.”
To learn more about Daniels sports performance program, click here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.