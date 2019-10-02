All-time October heat, then Autumn finally arrives Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Record high temperatures are expected Wednesday and potentially Thursday, then cool and crisp fall air arrives Friday into the weekend.
TONIGHT: Mild and dry.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and turning hot again. Record of 91 likely broken. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Record of 94 likely broken. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 90s. Heat Index near 100. The exception will be on the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. An onshore breeze brings clouds and cooler temperatures in the 80s JUST east of Richmond. It’s going to be a close call.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and turning cooler! Lows in the low 70s, highs upper 70s to near 80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Rain possible late in the evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
