76-year-old driver seriously injured after slamming through Va. fire station building

MINERAL, Va. (WWBT) - A 76-year-old driver was taken to the hospital after slamming through the Mineral Volunteer Fire Department building on Sunday.
Virginia State Police said Tuesday that Betty T. Miller was traveling southbound on Zachary Taylor Highway and was turning left on to East First Street. She rolled through the stop sign and hit the building.
Miller, who police say may have been suffering from a medical emergency, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The department posted on Facebook saying that there was “extensive damage to a portion of the building as well as equipment belonging to the fire department and the Mineral Rescue Squad stored in the structure.”
No one in the building was injured.
