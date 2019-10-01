16-year-old on bicycle struck by Virginia school bus

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WWBT) - A 16-year-old bicyclist was struck by a school bus Tuesday morning in Shenandoah County.
Virginia State Police said the crash occurred at 6:49 a.m. on Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) at Route 650 (Tea Berry Lane). The cyclist was riding north in the right lane of Route 11 when he was struck from behind by the side mirror of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus that was also traveling north.
The cyclist, a 16-year-old male from Fort Valley, was knocked off his bike and was transported to Winchester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. VSP said he was not wearing a helmet and was wearing dark clothing.
No students were on board the bus at the time. The driver, a 76-year-old woman from Woodstock, was no injured.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.