Woman wanted for child abduction; 15 year old missing

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman is wanted and a 15-year-old girl is missing.
April Craig, 32, of Marion, is wanted for child abduction.
According to Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick, the missing juvenile is Adrien Simmons, 15, of Marion. He said she is the biological daughter of Craig, but Craig lost all parental rights.
He said Adrien Simmons is believed to willingly be with April Craig.
They are possibly driving a light-colored mid-'90s Ford F150 with an extended cab and four-wheel drive. This truck also has a full-sized camper shell.
Simmons and Craig may be in the Marion area. They may also be in the area of Paducah or Calvert City, Ky.
Sheriff Vick said Adrien Simmons was entered into the nationwide database as a missing/endangered juvenile and April Craig was entered into the nationwide database as a wanted person.
Anyone who knows their location is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or contact your local law enforcement.
