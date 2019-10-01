Whiskey ‘enhanced’ by Metallica music now at Virginia ABC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC has added 17 new products from a peanut butter-infused whiskey developed by a man nicknamed “Skrewball” to a bourbon distilled by Army Special Operations soldiers featured in the film “12 Strong.”
There’s also a whiskey that is aged with the help of Metallica music that members of the band themselves chose.
The new products include bourbon, rye, vodka, rum, cordial, cognac and Virginia-made wine. Reservoir Hunter & Scott Rye, Gandy Dancer Vidal Blanc and Cinder Snapper Chambourcin are all Virginia-made products now on sale throughout the state.
A full list of the new products can be seen on the Virginia ABC website.
Wondering about that Metallica-enhanced whiskey? It’s called Blackened American Whiskey and is made using a trademarked process of exposing the whiskey to certain sound frequencies that the producers say causes it to become stimulated and increases the interaction between the liquid and the wooden barrel, causing deeper penetration and enhanced flavor.
Each batch has a specific playlist associated with it that was chosen by Metallica.
Among the other new products is Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon, which is distilled by Army special operation soldiers featured in “12 Strong,” Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Whiskey that honors Nathan “Nearest” Green, the first known African-American master distiller who is credited with teaching distilling techniques to Jack Daniel.
Virginia ABC evaluates potential new products four times a year with a listings committee presenting recommendations to the Virginia ABC board for approval.
