3 Virginia Lottery tickets worth $50K about to expire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Lottery wants to give away $150,000, but no one has tried to claim it.
Three Powerball tickets worth $50,000 will soon be worth $0 if the person who bought them fails to bring them forward.
Tickets expire 180 days after the drawing, and all three of the tickets will expire this month.
All three tickets matched four of the numbers and the Powerball - one in the April 6 drawing and two in the April 20 drawing.
For the April 6 drawing, the ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Starmount Parkway in Chesapeake. The winning numbers were 15-33-43-59-60 and the Powerball was 8. The ticket expires Oct. 3.
For the April 20 drawing, the tickets were purchased at Sunrise on 2010 West Main Street in Danville and 7-Eleven at 9109 Andrew Drive in Manassas Park. The winning numbers were 3-27-30-63-65 and the Powerball was 1. The tickets expire Oct. 17.
If you have one of the winning tickets, contact Virginia Lottery immediately.
