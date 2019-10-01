Topgolf sets Grand Opening date in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Topgolf, which bills itself as “the premier golf entertainment complex,” is holding its Grand Opening on Friday near Scott’s Addition.
The facility at 2308 Westwood Ave. hired hundreds of employees in August.
Topgolf allows players to challenge others to point-scoring games, with dartboard-like targets in the ground.
The facility also offers an “extensive food and beverage menu that is sure to impress even the pickiest foodies,” according to its website.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.