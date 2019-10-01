Topgolf sets Grand Opening date in Richmond

Topgolf sets Grand Opening date in Richmond
Topgolf is opening in Richmond on Friday, Oct. 4. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 1, 2019 at 7:52 AM EDT - Updated October 1 at 9:05 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Topgolf, which bills itself as “the premier golf entertainment complex,” is holding its Grand Opening on Friday near Scott’s Addition.

The facility at 2308 Westwood Ave. hired hundreds of employees in August.

#TOPGOLFNEWS: You heard it and you guessed it!!! THIS FRIDAY OCT. 4TH IS TOPGOLF'S GRAND OPENING in Scott's Addition!!! 😎⛳🏌 #LETSGO #57VenuesAcrosstheNation #Over20KAssociatesWorldwide #TGRVA

Posted by Topgolf Richmond on Monday, September 30, 2019

Topgolf allows players to challenge others to point-scoring games, with dartboard-like targets in the ground.

The facility also offers an “extensive food and beverage menu that is sure to impress even the pickiest foodies,” according to its website.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.