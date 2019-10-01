On This Day: The first Germans arrive in Jamestown

(WWBT) - On this day (or at least around it), the first Germans arrived in Jamestown.
The Germans arrived at the English settlement around Oct. 1, 1608, aboard the Mary and Margaret vessel, according to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. Those on the ship were glassmakers and carpenters.
Later in 1620, German mineral specialists and saw-millwrights came to the settlement.
“These pioneers and skilled craftsmen were the forerunners of the many millions of Germans who settled in America and became the single largest national group to populate the United States,” the Virginia Department of Historic Resources posted on Facebook.
Learn more about Virginia’s history on NBC12′s “How We Got Here” podcast. Binge all of season one HERE before season two launches on Monday, Nov. 18!
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.