4th Annual Artober returns with new palette of art, culture

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the start of a month-long celebration. October 1 kicks off Richmond’s 4th annual Artober.
“So were excited to kick off our fourth year of Artober Va. Four years ago we created it and it was just an idea, and today the momentum continues to grow,” said President of Culture Works, Scott Garka.
The fourth annual Artober is back with a new palette of art and culture.
“Last year we had over 1,500 arts and culture experiences over the month and this year we’re on track to beat that,” said Garka.
With RVA known for its artsy vibe, Culture Works is hosting every event that imagination can paint.
“Visual arts and performing arts, as well as historical sites and museums and even botanical gardens,” said Garka. “The cool thing is it’s happening all over the region from Ashland down to Petersburg and Hopewell.”
Every day, several events featuring art, music and theater are scattered across the city involving more than 300 arts and culture nonprofits and the best part - many of the events are completely free.
“On our calendar, we see over 50 free things going on and so it’s a great chance for families to try something new,” said Garka.
“RVA is chock-full of talented artists," said Garka. “There’s so much to try. There’s no reason not to try something new.”
For a calendar list of events, head to ArtoberVA.com.
